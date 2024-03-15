Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Scheduled events for March 15, 2024

Agerpres.ro
Institutul Naţional de Statistică ins

ECONOMY:

- The National Institute of Statistics: The natural movement of the population in January 2024 report to come out

JUNE 9 ELECTIONS:

- The Supreme Court designates the seven judges by drawing, who will form the Central Electoral Bureau in the local elections and the elections to the European Parliament in June

SPORTS:

- Romania's national women's ice hockey team participates in the 2024 World Championship, Division III, Group A (Zagreb, March 11-17); Romania to play against Ukraine

- Romania's national men's water polo team meets The Netherlands' team in the preliminaries of the European Under-19 Championship (in Bucharest)

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.