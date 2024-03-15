Scheduled events for March 15, 2024

ECONOMY:

- The National Institute of Statistics: The natural movement of the population in January 2024 report to come out

JUNE 9 ELECTIONS:

- The Supreme Court designates the seven judges by drawing, who will form the Central Electoral Bureau in the local elections and the elections to the European Parliament in June

SPORTS:

- Romania's national women's ice hockey team participates in the 2024 World Championship, Division III, Group A (Zagreb, March 11-17); Romania to play against Ukraine

- Romania's national men's water polo team meets The Netherlands' team in the preliminaries of the European Under-19 Championship (in Bucharest)