Scheduled events for May 11

CHAMBER OF DEPUTIES:

- The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, participates in the opening of the Romanian Business Leader Summit, organized by the Romanian Business Leader Foundation, with the theme "The future of meaningful business"

DIPLOMACY:

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu welcomes the group of Arab ambassadors accredited in Bucharest at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

ECONOMY:

- The Ministry of Finance is organizing an auction for a bond issue worth RON 500 million

- Press conference held by the European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean

SPORTS:

- The Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2023 tournament takes place, the first stage of the Grand Chess Tour 2023 circuit (Grand Hotel Bucharest); press conference held by reigning world champion Ding Liren and Romania's Richard Rapport

- Romanian players in international tennis tournaments: Gabriela Ruse to meet Beatriz Haddad Maia, Irina Begu to meet Xiyu Wang, Ana Bogdan to meet Caroline Garcia, in the second round in Rome

- Romanian athletes participate in the World Judo Championships in Doha (May 7-14)

- Romanian athletes participate in the Kayak-Canoe World Cup in Szeged (Hungary, May 11-14)