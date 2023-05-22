Scheduled events for May 22

DIPLOMACY:

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participates in the meeting of foreign ministers from the member states of the European Union (Foreign Affairs Council/ EAC) - Brussels

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participates in the working meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs from the EU member states with their counterparts from the Western Balkans, in the margins of the EAC - Brussels; The head of Romanian diplomacy will also participate in the working meeting of the Group of Friends on qualified majority in the areas of the common foreign and security policy (CFSP) of the EU, hosted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, on the sidelines of the ECA - Brussels, as well as in the launch event of the Civil Compact in the field of the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) of the EU

ECONOMY:

- Bucharest Tech Week, the largest festival of technology and innovation in Central and Eastern Europe (9:30, NORD Events Center by Globalworth)

- Financial Intelligence organizes the fifth edition of the "Energy Forum" event

- Biz Agency organizes the first sustainability summit in Romania: Biz Sustainability Summit. Under the motto "Be the Change"

SPORTS:

- Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea to meet Clara Burel in the first round of the tournament in Strasbourg

- Romanian tennis player Monica Niculescu will make pair with Makoto Ninomiya to play against Malak El Allami/Luca Udvardy, in the first round of the doubles event in Rabat

- Romanian athletes participate in the individual World Table Tennis Championships in Durban (South Africa, May 20-28)