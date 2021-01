Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine not recommended for people contracting COVID after first dose

Senior official with the Ministry of Health Andreea Moldovan said on Wednesday that if COVID-19 is being developed after a first dose of the vaccine, a second shot should not be recommended but two shots should be administered after recovery.

"In such cases, a second dose is not recommended, as the first dose plus the illness provides an appropriate level of immunity. We have not got reports of people falling ill in between shots. If such cases arise, they will follow the path of positive cases, complete with analysis, quarantine, and follow-up," Moldovan told a news conference.