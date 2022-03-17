Security situation in the Black Sea region, addressed in Minister Dincu's meeting with Italian Ambassador

Topical issues on the NATO and EU agendas, in the context of the complex security situation in the Black Sea region, were addressed on Thursday by the Minister of Defense, Vasile Dincu, in a meeting with the Italian Ambassador in Bucharest, Alfredo Maria Durante Mangoni.

According to a release from the Ministry of National Defense sent to AGERPRES, the Minister of National Defense conveyed the Romanian side's appreciation of Italy's commitment to strengthening the Allied position of deterrence and defense on the eastern flank and in the Black Sea region, especially the constant participation in strengthened air policing mission in Romania and supplementing this mission with four Eurofighter aircraft, amid the war in Ukraine.Dincu, at the meeting held at the Ministry of National Defense headquarters, underlined the importance of the recent decisions adopted on the occasion of the meeting of the defense ministers of the NATO member states, which took place on March 16 in Brussels, appreciating the fact that they from Madrid this year.The meeting also provided an opportunity to review the state of bilateral relations, highlighting the consistency of cooperation at the level of all categories of armed forces. The parties reiterated the readiness to expand and strengthen defense cooperation by including new areas of cooperation and the organization of relevant activities, the statement said.