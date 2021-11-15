 
     
Senate appoints new ICR leadership, entrusts chairmanship to Liviu Jicman

At a plenary sitting on Monday, the Senate appointed a new leadership for the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), voting Liviu Jicman as the new chairman, Mirel Talos and Attila Weinberger deputy chairs and 14 members to the ICR Board of Directors.

The senators cast their secret votes in person.

Prior to the plenary meeting, the Senate foreign affairs and culture committees heard the candidates put forth by the parliamentary groups or creative unions.

Under Law 356/2003, the Romanian Cultural Institute is organised and operates under parliamentary control as an autonomous administrative authority with a legal personality.

The operative management of the institute is provided by a chairman in the rank of a minister, assisted by two deputies in the rank of under-secretaries of state appointed to and dismissed from office by the Senate in plenary sitting, by the vote of the majority of senators present, acting on a proposal from the Standing Bureau.

Office tenure of the members on the Board of Directors is four years that can be extended.

