Senate - committees: Admission report for draft law on the implementation of 5G networks

The legal, economic, defence and communications committees of the Senate,convened on Friday in a joint session, gave a favorable report, with amendments, to the draft law initiated by the Government on measures regarding IT and communication infrastructures of national interest and the conditions for the implementation of 5G networks, agerpres reports.

According to the chair of the Legal Committee, Iulia Scantei, who chaired the meeting on Friday, the admission report registered mainly votes "for," against it being only the AUR senators.

The law aims to adopt measures regarding the authorization of producers of technologies, equipment and software used in information and communication infrastructures of national interest, as well as in electronic communications networks through which 5G electronic communications services are provided - 5G networks, in order to prevent, contract and eliminate risks, threats and vulnerabilities to national security and defence of the country.AUR Senator Mircea Daneasa explained that he opposes this draft law, because Romania could enter the infringement procedure."We have warned that there is Directive 1535/2015 which stipulates that such regulations must be notified in advance to the European Commission. (...) If this bill becomes law, we are liable to infringement and the law will not be operational. (...) There are also unclear in the definition of the notion of 5G, fragments of definition put in three articles, which proves a shocking lack of professionalism. (...) We are the only party that opposed the validation of this bill," said Daneasa.The draft will enter the debate of the plenary sitting of the Senate, the decision-making body in this case.