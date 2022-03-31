Senate Defense official meets President Zelensky's representatives

The military invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation in what represents "the worst attack on European and Euro-Atlantic security since WWII" was the main topic of the meeting between the chair of the Senate's Defense Committee, Nicoleta Pauliuc, and the special representatives of the President of Ukraine for the coordination of the Romania - Ukraine defense cooperation, the Senate said in a statement.

Talking to the Ukrainian President's special representatives Yulia Hryshyna - deputy in Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada, and Oleksandr Bankov - Secretary of State with the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Senator Nicoleta Pauliuc expressed concern about the pace and direction of Ukraine developments and the situation of the refugees.

Pauliuc said that Romania has adopted a set of measures to meet the immediate needs of Ukrainian refugees, most of them women and children. The most important actions taken by Romania in this regard are: the adoption of administrative measures to facilitate the entry of Ukrainian refugees and third-country nationals, the fast implementation of a set of measures for better accommodation of the refugees, guaranteeing access to health care, education, free rail travel etc, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Senate official highlighted Romania's substantial contribution to international humanitarian assistance efforts - the establishment and operationalization of a humanitarian hub in Romania's northeastern city of Suceava, as well as the readiness of the Romanian state to receive wounded from Ukraine.

Nicoleta Pauliuc stressed the need to further uphold Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and to support this country's democratically elected representatives, as well as the right of the Ukrainian people to freely decide on its own foreign policy.