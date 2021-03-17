Senate head Dragu: Romania remains deeply attached to rule of law

Romania remains deeply attached to the rule of law as a fundamental value of the European project and acts in full compliance with the principles of the rule of law, Senate President Anca Dragu said on Wednesday.

Dragu conveyed, at the video conference with the Vice President of the European Commission, Vera Jourova, that the Romanian Parliament will act to fulfill the commitments of our country assumed in the context of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism.

"I welcome the publication by the European Commission of the first report on the rule of law. Compliance with these principles governing the rule of law is an essential issue for the Member States of the European Union, being a sine qua non for the proper and efficient functioning of democracy in the Member States. This is a difficult time for Europe and some Member States face challenges in respect to the rule of law, and the Commission's report is a valuable prevention instrument. We believe that the implementation of the new mechanism at a general European level has a preventive role, aimed at the early identification of developments on the rule of law, allowing the reflection of both the general situation at Union level and the way in which each Member State is included in the general European picture," Dragu said.She appreciated that it is essential to promote the exchange of national experience and good practices in the process of identifying solutions to the problems faced by the Member States.Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban and other representatives of Parliament are also participating in the video-conference with the Vice-President of the European Commission Vera Jourova.

AGERPRES