Senate's Ciuca: Sacrifice and courage of Timisoara heroes - foundations of today's free and democratic Romania

Facebook/ PNL
Nicolae Ciuca

Senate President Nicolae Ciuca sent a message on Saturday on the 34th anniversary of the outbreak of the December 1989 Revolution, saying that the sacrifice and courage of the heroes of Timisoara were the foundations on which today's free and democratic Romania was built.

''On 16 December 1989, in Timisoara, the decisive protest against communism in Romania took place. Without Timisoara, it would not have been possible to overthrow a system that killed people, not only in Romania, but in our entire region," Nicolae Ciuca says in a Facebook post, Agerpres informs.

According to him, the repression in Timisoara exposed to the world the ferocity of a regime gripped by fear of losing power.

''The action of bringing the bodies of those murdered in Timisoara to the crematorium in Bucharest, burning them during the night and dumping their ashes in the sewer showed the extent of the contempt the communist regime had for free people. We owe gratitude to the heroes of Timisoara, their courage and sacrifice being the foundations on which today's free and democratic Romania was built," Liberal leader Nicolae Ciuca also said.

