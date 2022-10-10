 
     
Senate's Gorghiu: Romania passed technical criteria for entering Schengen for a very long time

Alina Gorghiu

Romania has checked the technical criteria to be in Schengen for a long time, declared, on Monday, the Acting president of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, who added that it is "an obligation" of the European partners to grant our country the right to be part of this space.

"For a very long time, Romania has checked the technical criteria to be in Schengen. Unfortunately, certain political restrictions prevented us from being there. It is, indeed, an extraordinarily large collective effort carried out in the last period of all the democratic political forces in Romania. From the level of the Presidency and the Government to the level of parliamentary diplomacy, the subject of Schengen was on everyone's lips," Gorghiu stated, in the Senate, Agerpres.ro informs.

She expressed her hope for the formalization of Romania's entry into the Schengen area, adding that even in the difficult conditions of a war, Romania proved that it can secure the eastern border of the European Union.

"With Romania in Schengen, there is no doubt that the European Union will be stronger and its security increased. We have been checking all the technical conditions since 2011 and it is our right to travel without border controls," Gorghiu also conveyed in a Facebook post.

