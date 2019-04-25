Senator Cazanciuc meets Venice Commission officials to explain need for emergency ordinances

Senator Robert Cazanciuc of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD), chairman of the Romanians Parliament's Judiciary Committee, said on Thursday after meeting a visiting Venice Commission delegation that there was an open dialogue in which he explained that the controversial emergency ordinances on justice legislations were adopted to unblock things.

"About my meeting with the Venice Commission I can say it was an open dialogue. If they take into account what I told them, there will be a win-win for everyone situation, as I explained very clearly why emergency ordinances were needed: because there were blockages, we did not always agree with all the solutions. We had a very good dialogue in Parliament, there is nothing special, and however, we are far below the number of emergency ordinances issued, for example, by the Ciolos Cabinet lengthwise. Unfortunately, as far as I am concerned after the last meeting, what we discussed at the meeting was not very much reflected in the report; I hope it happens this time, at least we have been assured that it will be an objective reflection of the situation," said Cazanciuc after a meeting of the Venice Commission delegation with representatives of the Judiciary Committee at Parliament House .

Cazanciuc pointed out that Emergency Ordinance 92 was issued precisely to implement the recommendations of the Venice Commission regarding the retirement age, the replacement of the members of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM).

Asked to comment on the members of the Venice Commission having recommended that a special section to investigate magistrates should not be established, Cazanciuc said: "I suggested them to discuss with former prosecutor Tiberiu Nitu about the need for the special section to discuss with judges in Oradea, in Bucharest, who have been pressured into ruling a certain way. I explained to them that for me as minister of justice it was very difficult to accept - the mind of an educated, civilised man is not set to understands that at the level of a central organisation someone may abuse that position. "

The establishment of the special section, added Cazanciuc, was considered by the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) to be in accordance with the constitution, and he said that the members of the Venice Commission "do not correctly perceive the realities experienced in Romania in recent years," and voiced hope that after the meeting they will have at the newly established special section, "where they will have evidence of over 1,500 cases on magistrates, they will better understand the need for this section."

Representatives of the Romanian Parliament's Special Committee on Justice met the Venice Commission delegation on Thursday to discuss controversial emergency ordinances amending justice legislation. Representing Parliament at the meeting were Florin Iordache, Robert Cazanciuc, Liviu Pop, Eugen Nicolicea - PSD, Eduard Dirca, Iulian Bulai and Vlad Gheorghe of the opposition Save Romania Union (USR) and Valeria Schelean Somfelean of the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL).