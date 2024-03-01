Subscription modal logo Premium

Senator Ciuca to Moldovans: In a not so distant day we will be together in the big European family

captura video
ciuca, cotroceni

Senate Chairman Nicolae Ciuca, also the national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), on Friday conveyed a strong message of solidarity and support to Romanians in Moldova "in this very complicated security context," saying that one day, Romania and Moldova will be together in the big European family.

"For our brothers and sisters from across the Prut River. I want to convey today, from Chisinau, a strong message of solidarity and support in this particularly complicated security context. The citizens of Moldova already know that Romania is their most reliable partner. We, liberals, have supported and will continue our unconditional support for them. My thoughts are also with the hundreds of thousands of Moldovan citizens living in Romania who are worried about their families across the Prut River. I want you to know that Romania values just as much the places where you were born," Ciuca wrote in a social media post on Friday.

He added that Moldova is an independent and sovereign country that "must and can decide its fate."

"The Republic of Moldova is today on track to joining the European Union. It is an independent and sovereign country and is the only one that must and can decide its fate. I have faith that one day, not too far away, we will be together in the big European family."

Ciuca on Friday was on an official visit to Chisinau, Moldova, to meet Moldovan Parliament Chair Igor Grosu and Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

