Senator Tariceanu on GRECO report: Same experts had nothing to say on secret protocols

Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) experts have had nothing to comment on recent revelations, including secret protocols or court files on order, Chairman of the Romanian Senate and national leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Tuesday.

"The GRECO Report on Romania was published on http://www.just.ro/ or, more precisely, the opinion of foreign experts on justice in Romania was published. The same experts who had nothing to say on the revelations of late (see secret protocols, court files on order, unsubstantiated sentencing, illegal prosecutorial bodies, etc.)," Tariceanu wrote in a Facebook post.

Romania has made very little progress to put in place measures to prevent corruption among parliamentarians, judges and prosecutors and to address the concerns raised by its controversial judicial reform, says the Council of Europe's anti-corruption body (GRECO) in two reports published today, adding that it is deeply concerned by the fact that the authorities have disregarded the recommendation to abandon the setting-up of the section for the investigation of the offences in the judiciary.

Consequently, GRECO calls on the Romanian authorities to take determined action to achieve tangible progress as soon as possible. It welcomes, in this context, that on 4 June the Romanian Prime Minister announced the intention to abandon the controversial judicial reforms.

In a compliance report assessing progress in implementing measures recommended in 2015 to prevent corruption in respect of MPs, judges and prosecutors, GRECO concludes that Romania has only fully complied with four of thirteen recommendations, whilst it has partly implemented three and not implemented six.