Senior gov't official reconfirms Romania's commitment to OECD at ministerial meeting in Luxembourg

Mircea Abrudean, head of the Romanian Prime Minister's Chancellery, reconfirmed Romania's firm commitment to the implementation of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) recommendations as he participated on Thursday and Friday in Luxembourg in a ministerial meeting of the OECD Public Governance Committee and the "Building trust and reinforcing democracy" global forum.

According to a government statement, Abrudean's participation together with senior official with the Romanian Foreign Ministry Luca Niculescu, who is also the national coordinator for Romania's accession to OECD, takes place as Romania has started accession talks with OECD.

On his visit on Thursday, Abrudean had bilateral meetings with OECD Deputy Secretary General Kerri-Ann Jones, and head of the OECD Directorate for Public Governance Elsa Pilikovsky, Agerpres informs.

"The head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery reconfirmed Romania's firm commitment to the implementation of the OECD recommendations. The Romanian official assured the organisation's leaders that accession is a first-rate strategic priority of Romania and an opportunity for more effective public policies, among which development remains the engine of Romania's competitiveness and the well-being of its citizens."

Abrudean and Niculescu also attended a working meeting on civil society trust in government institutions.

On Friday, the two officials participated in a panel on citizen-centric services, with Abrudean promoting and strongly supporting in a speech to the event the need for a close dialogue with citizens and their involvement in the decision-making processes and the development of public policies.

"One of the items on the agenda of the ministerial meeting was the adoption of the OECD statement on building trust and reinforcing democracy, with Romania being among the states that have adhered to the statement," the press release shows.

Abrudean also gave a speech to the "Governing green: gearing up public sector capacity to deliver on climate change" panel in which he presented the measures that Romania has taken to respond in an efficient way to the challenges caused by climate change.

He also talked about Romania's medium and long-term plans to counter the effects of climate change.

In addition to participating in the OECD events, the two officials had discussions with OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann, reconfirming Romania's commitment to accession, a process that is said to be Romania's most important strategic objective, after having joined NATO and the EU.