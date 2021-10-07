Senior official Arafat: To not have serious impact on health system, vaccination rate should be 70 pct

The head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat, stated that the percentage of vaccinated persons in Romania should reach 70 pct in order to have "peace" and authorities could ensure that there is no serious impact on the healthcare system due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was asked on Wednesday in a press conference at the Victoria Governmental Palace what percentage of vaccinations should Romania reach so that the current restrictions and the green certificate can be renounced.

"The countries, abroad, have not really given up on the green certificate, they still use it, most of them, say the European countries, but the percentage, in order to have peace, to say we know we don't have a serious impact on the healthcare system, remains the 70 pct. The more easily spreadable the variant is, the higher the percentage needs to be. We are still at approximately 30 pct. We are, together with Bulgaria, we represent the bottom rungs in number and percentage of vaccinated and I believe that we are paying the price at this moment for this," said Raed Arafat.