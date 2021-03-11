Ship sunk in Black Sea/Woman from Ukrainian crew medically evacuated with GSP helicopter

The woman who was part of the Ukrainian crew on the cargo ship that sank in the Black Sea was evacuated by a GSP helicopter, after her health condition worsened, representatives of the Grup Servicii Petroliere (GSP) (Petroleum Services Group) informed, according to AGREPRES.

"GSP has initiated a medical evacuation operation for a member of the crew, by air, by helicopter. The only woman in the Ukrainian crew will be evacuated by a GSP helicopter, which took off at 12.35 pm from GSP Midia base. The helicopter is prepared for MEDEVAC (Medical Evacuation) missions. The transport was needed as the woman's health condition got worse," the same source showed.

The search operation continues as a member of the Ukrainian crew is still missing.

The "Volgo Balt 179" ship sank in the Black Sea on Thursday morning, 70 nautical miles from the port of Constanta, was sailing under the flag of the Comoros Islands. Two people died, one was reported missing and ten were rescued, out of a total of 13 crew members (Ukrainian citizens).

"At 4.40 am in the morning, GSP Falcon received an emergency message from the "Volgo Balt 179." The rescue operation started without delay, in extremely difficult weather conditions, with a wind blowing at 50 km/h and waves of 4 metres. The last message sent by the "Volgo Balt 179" was to abandon ship," GSP said.