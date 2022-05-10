Sibiu International Theater Festival put 30,000 tickets on sale for hundreds of events

The Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS) has 30,000 tickets ranging from 30 to 150 RON on sale for 116 in-person performances plus 37 online shows, the organizers said in a release on Tuesday.

Information about another more than 170 free shows is available on the FITS website at www.sibfest.ro.

Running between June 24 and July 3, FITS invites the public to 575 contemporary circus, dance or theater performances, conferences and concerts, special events and memorable meetings, to endlessly exuberant or introspective experiences.

"In the name of beauty, we meet this year with some of the greatest performing arts companies in the world. FITS brings back the freedom, the miracle and the creation in a city that has overly proven itself to be the home of the performing arts and international theater. The spectators return home, the volunteers, the artists return home, beginning with the Celebrities Alley and ending with each of the 70 performance spaces," said FITS president and general manager of the "Radu Stanca" National Theater in Sibiu, actor Constantin Chiriac.

More than 3,300 participants are expected to take part in the 575 events scheduled in 70 show venues, pivoting this year around the theme of "Beauty".

Those who opt for online shows (both live and recorded) can also enjoy the 400 RON subscriptions for this section. In addition, they have a 24-hour window to watch the shows, as well as a dedicated technical support phone number with extended hours.

"The fact that in such a difficult year, after two years of pandemic and in full-blown war we can do this miracle is probably the clearest sign that beauty exists and is man's reason for living on Earth. It is also a sign that together we can offer ourselves the joy of hugging one another, of looking into each other's eyes, of laughing, of nostalgically remembering the departed ones and also share the belief that the human being will carry on despite all these trials and that, thanks to beauty and our creative energy, we can take the miracle further. We are waiting for you as we wait for the sun, as we wait for joy, as we wait for rain when we need it, and as we wait for a smile to light your faces. We are waiting for you in Sibiu!," Constantin Chiriac also said.

The artistic personalities who will be honored this year with a star on the Celebrities Alley are: actor and director Ion Caramitru, theater director Claus Peymann, playwright, short story writer and novelist Eric-Emmanuel Schmitt, cellist Gotz Teutsch, theatre director Krzysztof Warlikowski and dancer and choreographer Sasha Waltz. AGERPRES