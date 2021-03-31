 
     
Simion: AUR MPs request urgent meeting with interior minister

Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) MPs will be in front of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Wednesday, at 10.00, to request an "urgent" meeting with Minister Lucian Bode and demand "immediate suspension of those involved in the abuses committed last night in Braila against the peaceful protesters, some of them minors," announced party's co-chair George Simion.

"At the same time, we demand the sanctioning of the Bucharest prefect for political partisanship and the misleading of public opinion. Alin Stoica, the capital's prefect, said on Tuesday that those responsible for Monday's protests that degenerated into violence are those from AUR," Simion was quoted as saying in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

