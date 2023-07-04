SMEs Digitisation projects number 7,188, 30pct over planned target

More than 7,188 projects have been submitted under the call "SMEs Digitisation - Grant of up to 100,000 euros per enterprise to support SMEs in adopting digital technologies," run by the Ministry of Investment and European Projects (MIPE) under the National Resilience and Recovery Plan (PNRR).

According to a MIPE press release sent AGERPRES on Tuesday, the target proposed through the call is the signing of 5,384 projects.

On the last day on which projects could be submitted, June 30, 3,573 applications for funding were submitted. The project submission period started on February 15, 2023.

"The interest from applicants has been very high and this can only make us happy. The private sector has understood the need to adopt digital technologies and our role is to facilitate access. We will make every effort to get through the project evaluation period as quickly as possible so that we can move forward with implementation," said Minister for European Investment and Projects Adrian Caciu.

The call has an allocation of 347.5 million euro and was addressed to SMEs established under the Law no. 31/1990 republished on companies, Law no. 1/2005 republished on the organisation and functioning of cooperatives, respectively GEO no. 6/2011 (updated) for stimulating the establishment and development of micro-enterprises by entrepreneurs new to business.

At the level of the development regions, the budget of the call was divided as follows: North-East Region (share: 12.94%), South-East (13.86%), South-Muntenia (13.50%), South-West Oltenia (14.36%), West (14.32%), North-West (11.69%), Centre (11.87%), Bucharest-Ilfov (7.46%).

If the budget allocated to one/one of the development regions is not contracted following the evaluation and selection activities, the projects on the reserve list in the regions that have exhausted their allocation will be ranked and contracted according to the score obtained and within the limit of the total budget allocated.

The amount of non-reimbursable funds awarded to a project will represent 90% of the total eligible expenditure for all types of beneficiaries, the remaining 10% being the co-financing to be provided by the beneficiaries from their own funds.

The implementation period of the projects is 12 months and may be extended only in justified situations by a maximum of 6 months, but not beyond December 31, 2025.

"In the next period, in order to start the evaluation phase of the submitted projects, MIPE will announce the opening of the Communication Module for all applicants of this call for projects, through a notice published on the website of the institution (section https://mfe.gov.ro/category/anunturi-pnrr/). Subsequently, applicants will submit through the Communication Module of the platform https://proiecte.pnrr.gov.ro/ the document on the calculation of financial indicators, in Microsoft Excel Worksheet (.xlsx) format, related to the Business Plan - Annex 6," the press release mentions.