SportsMin Novak: I'm glad Romanian rhythmic gymnastics is regaining its position among representative sports

Minister of Youth and Sports Eduard Novak said on Thursday in Cluj-Napoca that he is happy that Romanian rhythmic gymnastics is regaining its position among Romania's representative sports.

"I am glad to see that Romanian rhythmic gymnastics is gradually regaining its position among the representative sports of Romania. I want to congratulate the federation and Mrs President Irina Deleanu for organising this edition of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, already the 3rd edition organised in Romania. It is a highly important objective of the National Strategy for Sports that Romania organises as many such international competitions as possible. I wish our girls, Annaliese Dragan and Andreea Verdes, all the participating gymnasts, coaches, organisers and referees the best of luck!," Novak told a news conference that marked the start of the FIG World Challenge Cup 2022 in Cluj-Napoca, told Agerpres.

The BT Arena Multipurpose Hall in Cluj-Napoca will host, August 26-28, a FIG world challenge cup contest where 200 gymnasts from 32 countries will compete.

"At this edition we have managed to attract the largest number of countries and athletes," said Chair of the Romanian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation Irina Deleanu, who added that this cup event is the most important before the world championships.

Among the guests of the event are Chairman of the International Gymnastics Federation Morinari Watanabe, and three-time individual all-around world and European champion Maria Petrova.