State-aid scheme of 109.8 million lei for Romania's poultry farming amid Covid-19 pandemic

Losses sustained by Romania's poultry farmers March 1 - July 1, 2020 as part of an economic crisis generated by the Covid-19 pandemic will be compensated for under a state-aid scheme for poultry farming amounting to 109.8 million lei, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) reported on Friday.

The aid amount is the lei equivalent of 100 euro /livestock unit, and the total value of the aid scheme is 109.8 million lei.

Qualifying for the measure are poultry farmers, namely individual and family enterprises, authorised natural persons (PFA), as the case may be, as well as legal entities carrying out breeding and/or incubation and/or poultry farming for meat or eggs.

Data released by MADR showed that the total number of birds decreased from 73.20 million head in April 2019 to 70.14 million head in April 2020, which represents a decrease by 4.17%. The production of poultry meat was 199,600 tonnes in April 2019, down to 169.300 tonnes in April 2020, meaning a decrease by 15.17%.