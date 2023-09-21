Stock market closes on the red on Thursday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's trading session down on almost all indices, with a trading value of 79.43 million lei (15.98 million euros), told Agerpres.

The main BET index depreciated 0.61% to 14,378.45 points and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares on the stock exchange, fell 0.62%.

At the same time, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks was down 0.57%, while the SIF index, BET-FI, was 1.53% lower.

The BET-BK index, the benchmark for investment fund returns, ended the session down 0.77%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utilities companies, closed 0.43% lower.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 companies representative of the AeRO market, is the only one that closed the session up, recording an appreciation of 0.14%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were those of Hidroelectrica with 14.51 million lei, followed by Romgaz, which generated trades worth 11.77 million lei, and Banca Transilvania shares - 10.18 million lei.

The best performances were recorded by Bermas shares, which appreciated 4.03%, followed by Dafora shares (+3.85%) and Farmaceutica Remedia shares (+2.31%).

On the other hand, the most significant drops were recorded by Fondul Proprietatea (-3.39%), Zentiva (-3.33%) and Antibiotice (-3%).