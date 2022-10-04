Table tennis: Romania's men's team defeated Hong Kong at the World Championships in China

Romania's men's national team achieved a remarkable victory, 3-2 against Hong Kong, on Tuesday, in their last match in Group 3 of the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Chengdu ( China), told Agerpres.

The tricolors thus scored their second victory in a row, after 3-2 with Iran, losing the first two duels, 2-3 with Hungary and 2-3 with Japan.

In the first match, Hunor Szocs was clearly defeated by Chun Ting Wong, 3-0 (11-5, 14-12, 11-1), but Ovidiu Ionescu restored the tie, winning against Pak Nam Ng with 3- 1 (14-12, 6-11, 11-9, 11-5).

Hong Kong took the lead again, after Siu Hang Lam prevailed against Eduard Ionescu 3-2 (9-11, 11-6, 11-4, 10-12, 11-8).

Ovidiu Ionescu then managed to WIN against Chun Ting Wong, 3-2 (9-11, 11-6, 1-11, 13-11, 11-8), so that in the decisive match Hunor Szocs won with 3-2 (11-9, 7-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-2) the duel with Pak Nam Ng.

In another match, Japan beat Hungary 3-1.

In the rankings, Japan took first place, with 8 points, followed by Hong Kong, 6 points, Romania, 6 points, Hungary, 6 points, Iran, 4 points.

The teams that finish first in each group will be drawn into the seeding positions in the Round of 16, the second-placed team will be randomly drawn against a group winner or the unoccupied seeding position, and the additional places will be occupied by the best ranked teams in third place.