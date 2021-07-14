Tanczos Barna: The Ministry of Environment to analyze alternatives for waste disposal in Bucharest

The Ministry of Environment will analyze the possibility of offering alternatives for waste disposal in Bucharest, in the context in which currently the only authorized location is managed by Eco Sud, said the Minister of Environment, Tanczos Barna.

"I came to see what solutions the minister can offer in deadlock situations. Today the capital city is captive in terms of waste storage. There is only one environmentally authorized location where waste can be placed and the ministry will analyze the possibility of offering alternatives to be able to store waste in other counties, if there is this possibility from an environmental viewpoint (...). The only authorized location is managed today by Eco Sud. This location has an environmental permit," Tanczos Barna said on Wednesday after participating in the working meeting held by the sector mayors, the general mayor of the capital city and the prefect of Bucharest on waste.

He mentioned that in the medium and long term strategy the Capital City Hall will have to offer an alternative, a solution that can be financed from European funds, agerpres reports.