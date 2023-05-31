Teachers' union on Govt's new offer: Now we will consult with the people and see.

The new offer of the Government for teachers will be presented to the union members as an emergency, so that they can decide whether the strike will continue or end, the leaders of education unions announced on Wednesday at the end of the discussions with the Government, told Agerpres.

"The Government has proposed today granting by the end of the year a gross monthly amount of 1,000 lei for each of the teaching staff, 400 lei for non-teaching staff, as well as an emergency ordinance to implement the principle that we have constantly called for it, namely, in the new salary scale, the starting salary for the fresh teacher should be equal to the national average gross salary, and the first tranche for the year 2024 should be 40%. As we also told the prime minister, now we go to the people, consult with them and see what the answer will be", said the president of the Federation of Free Trade Unions in Education (FSLI), Simion Hancescu.

Asked what he expected the trade unionists to respond to the Government's new proposal, the president of the "Spiru Haret" Federation of Education Trade Unions, Marius Nistor, replied: "It doesn't matter what we think at the moment, what matters is what our colleagues will think. The Government's release, as well as the result of today's discussions will be made known as an emergency, so that they can pronounce".

He also said that "very soon" it will be known whether the strike is suspended or continues.