Telekom Romania Communications to become Orange Romania Communications, on March 28

Telekom Romania Communications will become Orange Romania Communications, starting with March 28, 2022, and Telekom shops will gradually become Orange shops, with the same elements and brand material.

"Orange and the fixed service operator, Telekom Romania Communications, have gone through important stages starting with September 30, 2021, in order to ensure clients and partners a unitary experience. Thus, the company is announcing to change the name of Telekom Romania Communications and as of March 28, 2022, unifying the main contact channels for the clients of both companies. These modifications have no impact in the clients' offer, which remains unchanged. The Telekom Romania Communications will be renamed Orange Romania Communications, as a result of the shareholders' meeting on February 10, 2022. This comes after on January 1, 2022, the company's social headquarters was established on Calea Victoriei no. 35, 010061, Sector 1, Bucharest, Romania," Orange Romania announced, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

According to the quoted source, Orange Romania Communications will continue to function separately, as a subsidiary of Orange Romania, and this modification brings changes, gradually, in the clients' bills form of presentation and details tied to the name of products, which will no longer contain the "Telekom" brand, Agerpres.ro informs.

On September 2021, Orange Romania announced that a transaction was concluded, through which it acquired the majority package of 54% of shares from Telekom Romania Communications from OTE, while the Romanian state owns the rest of 46%.