Ten-month trade balance deficit reaches more than 28 billion euros

Romania's FOB/CIF ten-month trade balance deficit increased by over 9 billion euros compared to the same period last year and reached 28.405 billion euros, according to data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Monday.

January - October 2022, FOB exports totaled 76.833 billion euros, up 25.8% compared to the same period last year, and CIF imports stood at 105.238 billion euros, 31.1% higher compared to the same period of 2021.

The product groups with a significant share of the country's trade in the reporting period were: machines and transport equipment (41.5% for export and 32.5% for import) and other manufactured products (30.1 % for export and 28.7% for import).

The value of intra-Community (intra-EU27) trade exchanges over the mentioned period was 55.720 billion euros on the outbound and 74.233 billion euros for the inbound, representing 72.5% of total exports and 70.5% of aggregate imports.

The amount of extra-Community exchanges of goods over the same interval was 21.113 billion euros for exports and 31.005 billion euros for imports, representing 27.5% of total exports and 29.5% of total imports.AGERPRES