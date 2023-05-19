Tennis: Irina Bara and Andreea Prisacariu to be opponents in semifinals of ITF tournament in Bodrum.

Romanian tennis players Irina Bara and Andreea Prisacariu will be opponents in the semifinals of the ITF tournament in Bodrum (Turkey), with total prizes of 60,000 dollars, after the victories on Friday, told Agerpres.

Bara (28 years old, the 233rd in the WTA) defeated Latvian Daria Semenistaja (20 years old, the 182nd in the WTA) in the quarterfinals, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, after two hours and 39 minutes.

Andreea Prisacariu (23 years old, 368 WTA), who in the first round eliminated the main seed, the Hungarian Panna Udvardy (24 years old, 92 WTA), dramatically defeated the Russian Amina Ansba (23 years old, 406 WTA) in the quarterfinals, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), after more than three hours of play (3 h 14 min).

Bara and Prisacariu have never met before in the professional circuit, but this duel means that Romania will have a representative in the final. In the other semifinal, Cengiz Berfu (Turkey) and Maria Lourdes Carle (Argentina), the third seed, will face each other.

In doubles, Oana Gavrila and the Dutch Isabelle Haverlag qualified for the final, after 2-6, 6-3, 10-3 with the Belarusian pair Gana Gotovka/Jana Kolodinska. In the final, Gavrila and Haverlag will play versus Ayla Aksu (Turkey)/Harriet Dart (Great Britain).