Tennis: Marius Copil advances to round of 16 at Antwerp

Marius Copil

Romanian tennis player Marius Copil qualified, on Tuesday, for the round of sixteen of the ATP tournament in Antwerp (Belgium), with total prizes of 635,750 euros, after defeating Argentina's Federico Delbonis, 6-4, 7-6 ( 3).

Copil (28 years, ATP's 92nd), coming from qualifications, prevailed in one hour and 27 minutes.

Copil had won his first encounter with the South American, in 2012, in the first round in Stockholm, 6-1, 7-5.

Copil secured a cheque worth 10,695 euros and 32 ATP points, and in the round of sixteen will encounter another Argentinean, Diego Schwartzman, third seed. Schwartzman (27 years, ATP's 15th) won the only duel with Copil, this year, in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, in the first round at Acapulco.

