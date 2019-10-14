 
     
Tennis: Monica Niculescu qualified on the main board in Luxembourg (WTA)

Monica Niculescu

Romanian tennis player Monica Niculescu managed to accede on the main board of the 250,000-dollar WTA tournament in Luxembourg, after defeating on Monday Romanian player Elena-Gabriela Ruse, 6-1, 6-1. 

Niculescu (32 years old, #105 WTA), who conquered the title in Luxembourg in 2016 and lost the finals there in 2011 and 2012, imposed herself after one hour and 34 minutes, saving all six break balls that Ruse created for herself (21 years old, #178 WTA). 

Niculescu and Ruse faced off once before, in 2017, in Limoges (ITF, France), Monica taking victory in the round of 16 by 6-4, 6-3. 

Ruse will receive a cheque worth 810 euro and 14 WTA points, and Niculescu ensured a cheque of 1,552 euro and 19 WTA. 

On the main singles' board is Sorana Cirstea, who will play in the first tour with French player Pauline Parmentier. 

Niculescu will pair in the doubles with Russian player Margarita Gasparian, being third seeded. Their adversaries in the first round will be Eleonora Molinaro (Luxembourg) and Katarzyna Piter (Poland).

