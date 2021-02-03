 
     
Tennis: Sorana Cirstea qualifies for round of sixteen of Grampians Trophy (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea has qualified for the round of sixteen of the Grampians Trophy (WTA 500) equipped with total prizes of 235,820 US dollars, after defeating Oksana Kalashnikova (Georgia), 6-1, 6-1, on Wednesday, in Melbourne, according to AGERPRES.

Cirstea (30, WTA's 72) defeated her opponent, Kalashnikova (30, not ranked by WTA in the singles ranking, participating in the tournament as an "alternate"), in 48 minutes of playing.

Sorana Cirstea won a cheque of 5,500 US dollars and 55 WTA points and will meet Swiss Belinda Bencic, seed no. 2, in the round of sixteen. Cirstea will meet Bencic (23, WTA's 12) for the first time.

