Tennis: Tecau, Arevalo, qualify for round of 16 of doubles event at Miami Open

Romanian tennis player Horia Tecau and Salvadoran Marcelo Arevalo have qualified for the round of 16 of the Miami Open, ATP Masters 1,000 tournament, equipped with total prizes of 3,343,785 US dollars, on Saturday, after defeating 6 -4, 6-3 the pair Henri Kontinen (Finland)/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (France), according to AGERPRES.

Tecau and Arevalo sealed their victory after one hour and 7 minutes.

Tecau and his partner had 6 aces and a double mistake, while the losers had 2 aces and 5 double mistakes. Tecau and Arevalu never lost their service, and saved the two break points that their opponents created for themselves.

Tecau and Arevalo secured a check for 18,000 US dollars and 90 double ATP points.

In the round of 16, the pair who is for the first time playing together will meet the main favourites, the Colombians Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, who defeated, 6-3, 6-4, in the first round, Serbs Nikola Cacic/Dusan Lajovic.