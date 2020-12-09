'The Box' al rapperului Roddy Ricch se află în fruntea clasamentului YouTube al celor mai populare cântece din 2020

YouTube a prezentat miercuri listele celor mai populare cântece de anul acesta, iar „The Box” al rapperului Roddy Ricch se află în fruntea clasamentului.

Platforma YouTube a devenit anul acesta una dintre cele mai importante scene virtuale pentru artişti din întreaga lume, precum Marília Mendonça, Andrea Bocelli şi Post Malone, care au susţinut cele mai urmărite evenimente, potrivit news.ro.

Între cei care au realizat videoclipuri unice de acasă s-au numărat Drake, SAYGRACE, Tate McRae, Audrey Mika, twenty one pilots, OneRepublic, Jonas Brothers şi Karol G.

În clubul videoclipurilor cu 1 miliard de vizualizări au intrat anul acesta ”Take On Me” - a-ha, ”In The End” - Linkin Park, ”In Da Club” - 50 Cent, ”Zombie” - The Cranberries, şi ”I Will Always Love You” - Whitney Houston.

Hip-hop-ul a dominat platforma, prin nume precum YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Baby şi Future conducând lista artiştilor în SUA.

Top Songs of 2020

“The Box” - Roddy Ricch

“Life Is Good” - Future (feat. Drake)

“WAP” - Cardi B (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

“Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd

“We Paid” - Lil Baby

“Savage” (remix) - Megan Thee Stallion

“Yo Perreo Sola” - Bad Bunny

“Rockstar” - DaBaby (feat. Roddy Ricch)

“Whats Poppin” (remix) - Jack Harlow (feat. Tory Lanez, Lil Wayne & DaBaby)

“Woah” - Lil Baby

Top U.S. Videos

Future – ”Life is Good” ft. Drake

Tekashi 6ix9ine – ”Gooba”

Lil Baby x 42 Dugg – ”We Paid”

NLE Choppa – ”Walk Em Down” ft. Roddy Ricch

Cardi B – ”WAP” ft. Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby – ”Rockstar” ft. Roddy Ricch

Roddy Ricch – ”The Box”

Drake – ”Laugh Now Cry Later” ft. Lil Durk

YoungBoy Never Broke Again – ”Lil Top”

Lil Baby – ”The Bigger Picture”

Top R&B Songs

“Go Crazy” - Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Pack Lite” - Queen Naija

“B.S.” - Jhené Aiko (feat. H.E.R.)

“Do It” - Chloe x Halle

“Come Thru” - Summer Walker (feat. Usher & Ben Chang)

“U 2 Luv” - Ne-Yo & Jeremih

“Believe It” - PartyNextDoor & Rihanna

“You Got It” - Vedo

“Circles” - Trey Songz

“Comfortable” - H.E.R.

Top Rock Songs

“bloody valentine” - Machine Gun Kelly

“Parasite Eve” - Bring Me the Horizon

“Shot in the Dark” - AC/DC

“Take Me Away” - Ayron Jones

“Under the Graveyard” - Ozzy Osbourne

“Inside Out” - Five Finger Death Punch

“Shame Shame” - Foo Fighters

“Death by Rock and Roll” - The Pretty Reckless

“CMFT Must Be Stopped” - Corey Taylor (feat. Kid Bookie & Tech N9ne)

“Oh Yeah!” - Green Day