The incidence rate of COVID-19 calculated at 14 days reached, on Friday, in Bucharest, 15.83 cases per thousand inhabitants, according to the website of the Public Health Directorate (DSP).

One day ago, the incidence rate was 15.42.

On September 15, the incidence of COVID-19 in Bucharest was 1.8 per thousand inhabitants, according to DSP, Agerpres informs.