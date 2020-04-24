The number of Romanians abroad dead of coronavirus reaches 70

Another four Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the United Kingdom, taking the caseload of deaths of Romanian citizens abroad due to COVID-19 is 70, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Friday.

According to the GCS, 1,480 Romanian citizens abroad were confirmed as infected with COVID-19: 1,156 in Italy, 196 in Spain, 26 in France, 16 in Germany, 64 in the United Kingdom, 2 in Namibia, 2 in the USA, 4 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg and Sweden.Since the start of the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic and up to now 70 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 17 in Italy, 16 in France, 23 in the United Kingdom, 7 in Spain, 3 in Germany, 2 in Belgium and one each in Sweden and Switzerland.Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 21 were cured: 9 in Germany, 8 in France, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia, the GCS also mentions.