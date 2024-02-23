The war polarized us, there is empathy and negative attitudes(UBB rector)

The rector of Babeş-Bolyai University (UBB) from Cluj-Napoca, Prof. Dr. Daniel David, told AGERPRES that the war started by Russia in Ukraine, two years ago, polarized the Romanians.

"There is polarization, so empathy/compassion, but also negative attitudes. Just like our psychocultural profile: initially fear and revolt on a large scale, transposed into a broader positive attitude towards Ukraine, then polarization, all in a framework of attitudinal inconsistency at the population level. Ordinary people do not think historically; perhaps they use history, as they understand it, to justify post factum some everyday decisions. Simply put, the relationship with Ukraine is now perceived polarized, exaggerating both the negative and the positive, and with (Republic of) Moldova often in an exaggeration of the positive, where I am worried about our inconsistency and inattention to realism," Daniel David said.

He added that Romanians' fears are diverse, but often unrealistic, amplified by conspiracy theories and fake news, and they could be fought against by accessing for information only credible and corroborated sources, and here I am referring to "quality" type media and/or authorized institutions."

According to him, although the solidarity of Romanians has decreased, Romania remains more attractive for Ukrainians in some respects, even than some Western states.

"Culturally, probably yes. But Ukrainians prefer hope for the future through economic prosperity, so the West is more attractive. And our diaspora is mainly to be found in the West, not in the East!" Daniel David said.

On the other hand, the rector of UBB considers that the interest of the population, in general, not only Romanians, towards the war in Ukraine has decreased over time.

"It is not only the case of Romania, it is the case of Europe and the whole world. And democracies are vulnerable to this phenomenon, because the authorities are attentive to the demands of the population, and if the population gives up, they also give up. In autocracies, the authorities can override the will of the people (at least for a while and/or with assumed risk)," Daniel David concluded.