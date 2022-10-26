 
     
Theodor Aman's "Still life with cherries, apricots and tobacco" sold for 70,000 euros

The painting "Still Life with Cherries, Apricots and Tobacco" by Theodor Aman on Tuesday was sold for 70,000 euros at the autumn auction organized by Artmark.

Aman's work was the best quoted this session, being estimated at 70,000-100,000 euros.

Among the other works who were sold for significant amounts were: "Camp de porumb"/"Cornfield" by Ion Tuculescu, sold for 57,500 euros, "Ciobanas pe Valea Doftanei"/ "Shepherd on Valea Doftanei" by Nicolae Grigorescu, sold for 50,000 euros, "Papagalul verde" ("Papusareasa")/ "Green Parrot" ("Puppeteer Woman)") and "Papagheno" by Stefan Caltia, for 32,500 euros, at 38,500 euros, respectively "Galbenele si Irisi'/ "Marigolds and Irises" by Nicolae Tonitza, sold for 35,000 euros, "Ulcior cu rozasi albi"/"Jug with White Roses" by Alexandru Ciucurencu and "Amurd de seara"/"Evening twilight" by Sabin Balasa, each of them sold for 22,000 euros, "A visa in zbor"/ "Dreaming in Flight" by Felix Aftene, sold for 17,000 euros, told Agerpres.

The next Artmark session, entitled "Bridal. The auction of elegance," will take place on Thursday.

