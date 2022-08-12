Third aircraft with firefighting reinforcement to take off for France on Friday

A third aircraft will depart on Friday from Romania to France, carrying the rest of the firefighters dispatched on a mission to assist the French authorities in their fight against wildfires; a military C-17 Globemaster III belonging to the Strategic Airlift Capability stationed in Pápa - Hungary, took off on Thursday evening from Bucharest's 90th Airlift Base heading for the region of Bordeaux, and a second C-17 Globemaster III carrying firefighters and specific equipment took off on Thursday night from Timisoara with the same destination, the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) informs.

Romania's support mission to France consists of a firefighting task force of 77 personnel with 17 items of equipment.

The reinforcement is sent to France following the request for international assistance issued by the French government through the European Civil Protection Mechanism. AGERPRES