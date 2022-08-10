Those guilty for events of 10 August 2018 protests must answer to the law, PM Ciuca says

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday, four years after the 10 August 2018 protests, that those guilty of excess or abuse in exercising their duties must be held accountable, in accordance with the legal provisions.

"It is four years since the 10 August protest, in which innocent people have fallen victim to unjustified violence. I want to give the guarantee and assure that the current governing coalition guarantees the right to free speech and that we will never allow such protests to degenerate into violence. I also guarantee from the Government level that we will make available to the judiciary everything necessary so that the investigation file of what happened can be completed. Thus, those who are guilty of the events that took place four years ago should answer to the law," Ciuca said at the beginning of the government sitting.

He emphasised that the Gendarmerie is a fundamental institution in the architecture of the state and its main purpose is to ensure everything necessary for the safety of the citizen.

"Those who are guilty of excess or abuse in the exercise of their functional duties must be held accountable, in accordance with the legal provisions," Ciuca added.AGERPRES