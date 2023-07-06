 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Three Romanian crews advance to Junior and U-23 Canoe Sprint World Championships A finals

Europa FM
Kaiac-canoe

Three Romanian crews on Wednesday progressed to A finals at the Junior and U-23 Canoe Sprint World Championships at Auronzo di Cadore, Italy.

Brothers Adrian and Victor Stepan made it to final A of the C2 1,000m U-23 men's race after finishing in third place in the first semi-final (3:42.18).

In the K2 1,000m U-23 men's race, George Tenta and Darius Zaharia won Final A, coming from the second position in the second semi-final (3:20.58).

In the C2 1,000 Jun men's race, Andrei Rosioru and Ioan Rotundu progressed straight to final A, after coming in third place in heat two (3:55.10).

Olena Hryhorieva will compete in final B of the K1 200M U-23 women's race, after an 8th place finish in the first semi-final (43.60).

Iulian Serghei will compete in final B of the C1 1,000m Jun men's race, after a fifth place finish in the first semi-final (4:16.30).

The Bogdan Pinzaru/Roland Kupas crew, fifth in the second semi-final (3:29.10), will also compete in Final B in the K2 1,000m Jun men's race.

The Andreea Alexandrov/Iosif Curelusa crew advanced to the semi-finals of the C2 500m Jun Mix race.

The Nicusor Stoian/Andreea Botnariuc team also progressed to the semi-finals of the K2 500m Jun Mix race.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.