Three Romanian crews advance to Junior and U-23 Canoe Sprint World Championships A finals

Three Romanian crews on Wednesday progressed to A finals at the Junior and U-23 Canoe Sprint World Championships at Auronzo di Cadore, Italy.

Brothers Adrian and Victor Stepan made it to final A of the C2 1,000m U-23 men's race after finishing in third place in the first semi-final (3:42.18).

In the K2 1,000m U-23 men's race, George Tenta and Darius Zaharia won Final A, coming from the second position in the second semi-final (3:20.58).

In the C2 1,000 Jun men's race, Andrei Rosioru and Ioan Rotundu progressed straight to final A, after coming in third place in heat two (3:55.10).

Olena Hryhorieva will compete in final B of the K1 200M U-23 women's race, after an 8th place finish in the first semi-final (43.60).

Iulian Serghei will compete in final B of the C1 1,000m Jun men's race, after a fifth place finish in the first semi-final (4:16.30).

The Bogdan Pinzaru/Roland Kupas crew, fifth in the second semi-final (3:29.10), will also compete in Final B in the K2 1,000m Jun men's race.

The Andreea Alexandrov/Iosif Curelusa crew advanced to the semi-finals of the C2 500m Jun Mix race.

The Nicusor Stoian/Andreea Botnariuc team also progressed to the semi-finals of the K2 500m Jun Mix race.