Three Romanian nationals killed in road accident in Slovenia

Three Romanian nationals have died and four others were rushed to the hospital following a road accident in Slovenia, according to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE).

MAE says that the Romanian Embassy in Ljubljana, Slovenia, was notified by local authorities about a road accident on February 3, 2023, on the A1 highway, between the towns of Garciani-Murska Sobota, in which a coach registered in Romania carrying 32 Romanian nationals to Italy was involved, told Agerpres.

The embassy undertook emergency measures to get additional information about the identity and state of health of the affected persons, as well as about the circumstances of the accident. At the same time, a mobile consular team from the Romanian Embassy in Ljubljana went to the scene to provide consular assistance to the Romanian citizens involved in the accident.

According to preliminary data, as a result of the accident, three Romanian citizens died and four others were rushed to a medical facility for specialist care. The remaining 25 passengers are at a location of the Road Agency in Murska Sobota, where hot drinks and food were provided to them, and they will be picked up by a coach to continue their journey.

MAE says that prior to the notification, no assistance requests were received by the diplomatic mission in connection with this accident. An investigation by the Slovenian authorities into this accident is ongoing.

The Embassy of Romania in Ljubljana keeps in touch with the local authorities regarding the developments in the state of health of the injured, being ready to provide consular assistance and help with the repatriation of the dead bodies and the issuance of death certificates.