Timis: Tens of illegal migrants found in Timisoara in the past two days

The border police on Saturday and Sunday, in Timisoara, found 36 foreign citizens who could not justify their being in the area.

"After verifications the police established that they are citizens from Afghanistan, Tunisia, Pakistan and Bangladesh aged between 20 and 39, most of them holding temporary identity documents for asylum seekers, but who could not justify their presence in the municipality of Timisoara," said a press release of the Timisoara Border Police sent on Monday.

The migrants were detected during actions in an integrated system to combat illegal migration in the municipality of Timisoara, carried out by the border guards in cooperation with police officers from the Timisoara County Police Inspectorate, the Timis County Immigration Service, the Timis County Gendarmerie Inspectorate and the Timisoara Mobile Gendarmerie Unit.

Upon completion of all checks, asylum seekers will be supported to return to the Regional Accommodation and Procedures Centres for Asylum Seekers in the country where they are housed and registered.

"All the structures within the MAI (Ministry of Interior) that participate in the actions in integrated system permanently operate in the municipality of Timisoara to prevent any antisocial acts. Also, constant checks of the means of transport are carried out to establish if the foreigners present within the municipality of Timisoara have legal documents of residence," reads the press release.

Border guards announce that these actions will continue in the coming days, Agerpres informs.