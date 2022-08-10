Timisoara International Airport cargo area could become European commercial hub

A partnership between the Traian Vuia Timisoara International Airport (AIT) and Abu Dhabi Ports Group of the United Arab Emirates in the field of cargo infrastructure development of the Timisoara airport could open up beneficial perspectives AIT director General Stamatovici said on Wednesday.

Officials of Abu Dhabi Ports Group from the United Arab Emirates and ADQ Abu Dhabi discussed on Wednesday in Timisoara together with Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu and senior official Bogdan Mandrescu, with the local AIT officials forging a partnership with Abu Dhabi Ports Group, which would transform the airport into a strong European regional commercial hub connected to national and international rail and road transport networks, Agerpres.

"A Timisoara - Abu Dhabi partnership in the field of developing the cargo infrastructure of the Traian Vuia International Airport Timisoara would be an extraordinary opportunity. This new step in discussing a collaborative relationship opens up very serious prospects," said Stamatovici.

The meeting took place as a result of discussions this June by Minister Sorin Grindeanu with Emirati officials, a meeting which then established the possibility of a partnership for the development of the Intermodal Cargo Logistic Centre at the Traian Vuia Timisoara International Airport.

The Timisoara Intermodal Centre, which construction is valued at 300 million euros, could be developed on 65 hectares to provide storage and transport services, including for intercontinental goods.