Top EU affairs official Ciamba: 9/11 tragedy 18 years ago completely changed world

"The 9/11 tragedy, 18 years ago, has completely changed the world and marked the lives of all of us, in one way or another. Romania remains a trusted transatlantic partner of the United States, determined to fight against all forms of terror," Ciamba wrote on Wednesday on his Twitter account.