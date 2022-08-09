Trade deficit goes up by 4.7 billion euros during first six months

Romania has registered a trade deficit (FOB/CIF) of 15.44 billion Euro, during the first 6 months of this year, up by 4.74 billion Euro from the one registered during the similar period of last year, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday.

During the period of January-June 2022 exports have gone up by 23.9%, to up to 44.78 billion euros, and imports have increased by 28.5%, to 60.22 billion euros.

Important ratios in the import and export structures are held by the automobile and transport equipment product group (42.2% for export and 32.6% for import) and other manufactured products (31.1% for export and 29.4% for import).

The value of inter-EU27 trade of goods during the analyzed period was 32.56 billion Euro for outgoing shipments and 42.64 billion Euro for entries, representing 72.7% of all exports and 70.8% of all imports.

According to the INS, the value of extra-EU27 trading goods during the first 6 months of the year was 12.23 billion Euro for exports and 17.58 billion Euro for imports, representing 27.3% of all total exports and 29.2% of total imports.

In June 2022, FOB exports have summed up 7.86 million euros, and the CIF imports were counting for 10.55 billion euros, resulting in a deficit of 2.69 billion euros.

As opposed to June 2021, exports from June 2022 have gone up by 25.9%, and imports were up by 30.4%.AGERPRES