Transport minister: Blocking budget leads to delayed payment of builders

Transport Minister Razvan Cuc said on Friday in Suceava that blocking the budget would lead to delayed payment of the builders but currently there are no debts to them.

''Look at what the blocking of the budget generates: it generates a delay in payment to serious Romanian builders that do their job and want to complete important investment objectives, essential for local communities. (...) They [the Suceava ring road entrepreneur] submitted the bills somewhere in November-December, and the payment must be made within 60 days. (...) As long as we do not have a budget because that is how somebody understands to work with the Romanian Government, in particular the Ministry of Transport, which is directly affected, obviously there are delays in payment. (...) When we have a budget we will pay. What would you want us to do? Break the law? Make a payment if we do not have a budget?," said Cuc.