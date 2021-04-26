Transport Minister, EC Vice President and Transport Commissioner address motorway segments' funding through PNRR

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Catalin Drula, discussed with the Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, Margrethe Vestager, and the European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean, on Monday, the financing of five segments of the motorway through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

"I had a very productive meeting with Commissioners Adina Valean and Margrethe Vestager. I thank both of them for their support to Romania's transport authorities and, in terms of the projects we want to be financed through the PNRR. We discussed specifically about: Motorway A7: Ploiesti - Pascani; Motorway A8: Tg. Mures - Miercurea Nirajului and Leghin - Pascani; Motorway A3: Nadaselu - Poarta Salajului; Motorway A1: Marginea - Holdea," Catalin Drula wrote on Facebook.

The Minister of Transport stressed that he looks with confidence towards the completion of the negotiations between Romania and the European Commission on the PNRR.

"Those are mature projects adapted to our times, provided with forest curtains and electric charging stations. Infrastructure in Romania urgently needs modern and equitable development between regions, and PNRR is a vital source of funding for our country. I look with confidence at the completion of the negotiations between Romania and the European Commission and confess that I am looking forward to kicking off construction," Catalin Drula stressed on the social network.