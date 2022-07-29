 
     
Truck hiding 40 migrants, stopped at western border

The authorities of western Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, Arad County, on Friday have discovered 40 migrants who were trying to leave the country in a truck that was transporting refrigerators to Spain, driven by a Romanian.

"The persons were picked up and transported to headquarters for investigation, establishing that these are citizens from Bangladesh, India and Nepal, who were trying to illegally enter a Schengen area state," the Arad Border Police informs.

Furthermore, at western Bors II Border Crossing Point, in Bihor County, the border police carried out a thorough inspection for a truck driven by a Bulgarian citizen, who was transporting household appliances to Lithuania. Seven citizens from Pakistan and Bangladesh, most of them being asylum seekers in our country and who were trying to reach states from Western Europe, were discovered in the trailer.

In both cases the border police are investigating.AGERPRES

