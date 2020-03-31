Trucks waiting in line to enter/exit the country through the Giurgiu-Ruse Border Crossing Point

Trucks waiting to exit Romania through the Giurgiu-Ruse Border Crossing Point (PTF) formed a queue of approximately three kilometers, the waiting time for conducting the control, but also for enforcing the disinfection measures and the verification of the sworn statements in the context of preventing the COVID-19 pandemic amounting to 150 minutes.

"At the Giurgiu-Ruse PTF, Bulgaria, the queues of trucks are both at the entrance and the exit from the country, because both the Romanian and the Bulgarian side implemented additional disinfection measures and carry out the verification of the sworn statements in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. If on a regular day we managed to carry out the border formalities for 600 trucks, now, in the same period of time, the cumulative control can be carried out with the enforcement of the preventive measures for a number of 400 trucks," spokesperson of the Giurgiu Territorial Border Police Inspectorate (ITPF) Alina Cocoru said on Tuesday.Thus, for exiting the country, the trucks have to wait approximately 150 minutes at border control, and for entering the country, the waiting time is approximately 30 minutes.Moreover, the line of vehicles waiting to enter the country is about one kilometer long, the waiting time is 90 minutes and, for exiting Romania through the Giurgiu PTF, the queue of vehicles has 600 meters and the waiting time is 35 minutes.